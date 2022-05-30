Sikkim : GJM Chief – Bimal Gurung Admitted To STNM Hospital

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an anomalous way, the President of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) – Bimal Gurung was brought to the new Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Gangtok for medical treatment on Monday afternoon.

He had been referred to the state-run hospital of Sikkim by Darjeeling hospital after his condition deteriorated, following a five-day hunger strike.

Bimal Gurung’s fifth day of hunger strike on Sunday was marked by high drama as leaders of his party, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, held a meeting with visiting BJP leaders and its hill allies in Darjeeling.

It’s worth noting that the agitation was staged to demand that stipulations in the 2011 GTA memorandum of agreement be implemented, as well as the inclusion of 396 Mouzass from the plains in the GTA before elections.

Gurung was admitted to the hospital after calling off his five-day dharna on Sunday, citing medical reasons as his health was fast deteriorating.