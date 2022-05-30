Sikkim Government Initiated Numerous Measures For Promoting Sports : Sports Minister – Kunga Nima Lepcha 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) organized the ’24th State Table Tennis Championship’ from May 27-29, 2022 at Indoor Hall of Paljor Stadium, Gangtok.

On the final day of Championship held on Sunday, the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs (SYA) Department – Kunga Nima Lepcha graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While, the Arjuna Awardee – Jaslal Pradhan and Secretary of Horticulture Department – BB Subba graced the championship as its Guest of Honour.

The Championship was conducted under singles and doubles categories for Cadet boys and girls (under 13), Sub-Juniors boys and girls (under 15), Junior boys and girls (under 17), Open men and women and veterans 40+ , 50+, 60+ respectively.

Meanwhile, Lepcha congratulated the participants and extended best wishes to prepare for further competition at national and international level.

He highlighted various interventions of the state government for promotion of sports in the state.

Besides, he also congratulated the President and Members of Sikkim Table Tennis Association for organizing the State Championship. The prizes were given away by the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour.