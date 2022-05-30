Sikkim : SNS Celebrates ‘Golden Jubilee Of 8th May Tripartite Agreement’; Highlight Challenges Impacting Society

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) observed the ‘8th May Tripartite Agreement Golden Jubilee Celebration’ in Gyalshing Bazar on Sunday.

The function was attended by former minister – Sher Bahadur Subedi as the Chief Guest and local gentry – Mahabir Prasad Agarwal as Guest of Honour along with the members of various political parties, panchayat members and general public.

Meanwhile, the function saw deliberation on various contemporary topics, including the understanding of Sikkim’s history, Nepali Seat Reservation, Limboo Tamang Seat Reservation, Companies Act, rampant corruption in the Government, fake documents and mushrooming illegal trade license, illegal land transfer to outsiders were highlighted and deliberated in length.

The gatherings were further apprised about the resolutions passed on May 8, 2022, calling for the inclusion of the 8th May Agreement and Article 371F in school curricula, as well as the formation of a committee comprised of political parties, organizations, and individuals to find amicable solutions to issues that have plagued Sikkimese society in recent years.

The function was addressed by President Bharat Basnett, Chief Patron Tseten Tashi, Spokesperson Passang Sherpa, Joint Sec. Samso Subba, Pempo Lepcha, local entrepreneur Santosh Gautam and Suchan Subba.