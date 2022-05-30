Teenage Pregnancies Significantly Higher Across Rural Areas Of Meghalaya : Child Rights Body 

NET Web Desk

The Chairperson of Meghalaya’s State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) – Iamon M Syiem informed that teenage pregnancies are significantly higher across rural areas of Meghalaya.

According to a “A Report on Teenage Pregnancy with a Special Focus on Familial, Legal, and Socio-Cultural Context in Meghalaya, India (Sample Study)”, abortion, health issues, dropping out of school and poverty are among the frequent concerns that children encounter.

This report has been submitted to the Commission in May 2021 by the Centre for Social Research, Action, and Development, School Work, Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) in collaboration with the State Child Protection Society, Social Welfare Department.

Teenage pregnancies, according to Syiem, are caused by a lack of love and attention at home, which drives girls towards relationships.

The SCPCR Chairperson emphasized on the importance of including sex education in school curricula so that students are aware of the issue.

When questioned if teen pregnancy is covered by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Syiem stated that the Commission always investigates such cases. “They have no idea what they’re doing is bad.” If we come across such incidents, we take the appropriate action and collaborate with the District Child Protection Officer,” she said.

“Child weddings are prohibited by law,” Syiem explained.

As per the aforementioned report, there are 488 cases of pregnancies of children below the age of 18 years.

West Jaintia Hills had the most cases with 70, and West Garo Hills had the least with 32.

The majority of the cases — 213, according to the report – involved youngsters under the age of 17.