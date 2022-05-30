Tripura : Deprived Surrendered Extremist Forum Threatens To Block NH On June 5

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2022 : A joint forum of surrendered extremists – ‘Deprived Returnees Movement Committee (DRMC)’ on Monday threatened to launch an indefinite movement of blocking national highway from June 05 next if their demands aren’t fulfilled.

In a press conference here at Agartala Press Club on Monday morning, DRMC general secretary Amrit Reang said “Many years back, we laid our arms and returned to the mainstream of normal livelihood. The state government made commitments during different surrendering ceremonies, but are yet to be fulfilled.”

“We met the senior government officials with our demands several times. Even, memorandums were submitted from time to time, but no initiative has been taken to meet our demands from their end so far”, he added.

DRMC general secretary also said “In October last year, the Tribal Welfare department convened a meeting in our presence. But till now, no steps have been initiated.”

“The government officials called us during our last protest movement and assured us that our demands will be fulfilled. Thereafter, the protests were stopped but the authorities seemed to be in deep slumber. Hence, we are being forced to hold a blockade of Assam-Agartala national highway on June 05 if the government doesn’t initiate any measures to meet our demands”, he also added.

The committee also threatened the government of intensifying their movement if the demands are not accomplished before the assembly election in 2023.

“More than 800 former extremists joined mainstream livelihood but are deprived of all facilities to be provided by the government”, Amrit told reporters.

He further added that their five demands are- PMAY houses for the returnee families, subsidized Power tiller, sustainable Piggery & Gottery scheme and final withdrawal of all pending cases.