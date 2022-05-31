Arunachal Pradesh : ULFA-I Rebels Nabbed From Tirap District 

NET Web Desk

The Khonsa-based Assam Rifles in collaboration with Tirap Police apprehended two United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres from the India-Myanmar border near Noglo village of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Monday.

Identified as Surjit Gogoi and Shyamol Baruah; both the rebels were nabbed by the security forces when they attempted to cross the Myanmar border.

“The detained cadres have been handed over to police for additional questioning,” – informed an official statement.

“The discovery represents a big setback for the ULFA (I) and a major accomplishment for the security forces, who were able to detect and apprehend the couple in time,” – the statement continued.