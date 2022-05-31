Assam Government To Allocate Rs 1000 Crores For Development Of Sports Infrastructure

NET Web Desk

The Sports & Youth Welfare minister of Assam – Bimal Bora today asserted that state administration will sanction around Rs 1,000 crores for infrastructure development along the sports sector.

“The current state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken a number of steps to improve the state’s sports infrastructure.”

Ten district-level sports facilities would be built, with each district-level sports complex costing roughly Rs 50 crore, according to Borah.

“Apart from that, we have agreed to build a multipurpose stadium in each of the 40 assembly constituencies, with each stadium costing roughly Rs 12 crore. Construction is currently underway, and all projects will be completed within two years,” he noted.