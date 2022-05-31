Assam : Large Stockpile Of Narcotics Seized From Guwahati; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

As part of a sweeping crackdown against drug menace, the Guwahati police on Monday apprehended a bus driver for his alleged involvement in drug-trade.

Identified as Nitumoni Kalita; the accused was working as the driver of Holy Child School bus in Assam’s Guwahati.

Locals in Guwahati’s Krishna Nagar neighbourhood, on the other hand, apprehended the driver and handed him over to authorities.

Following interrogation by cops, Kalita admitted to being the school bus driver and a drug dealer.

Meanwhile, the police officials recovered 0.57 grams Heroin, 3 vials, 1 syringe, 1 mobile phone from his possession.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Guwahati Police wrote “A CGPD team from Chandmari PS arrested one Nitumoni Kalita of Amiyanagar at Krishna Nagar today. A total of 0.57 gms Heroin, 3 vials, 1 syringe & 1 Nokia phone were recovered from his possession.”