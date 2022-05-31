Assam’s Largest Solar Park Inaugurated In Amguri; Boost To Clean & Sustainable Energy 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated the state’s largest solar park in Sivasagar District’s Amguri – an endeavour to shift towards cleaner energy forms.

The 70-MW Amguri solar park, spread over 340 acres intends to significantly boost power generation from alternative sources of energy.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma asserted “Glad to dedicate the 70-MW solar park at Amguri that is spread over 340 acres. This is in line with meeting our renewable energy obligations under Sustainable Development Goals. I also announced increasing Orunodoi beneficiaries by 7 lakh across Assam, including 7,000 in Amguri.”

“₹2 cr will be given to Amguri Kendriya Natya Mandir & ₹7 cr to Amguri IB. Amguri hospital will be upgraded to 100-bed hospital. Cabinet colleagues Shri @BimalBorah119 & Shri @JogenMohanAssam, Hon MPs Shri @ToponKumarGogo1 & Shri @KamakhyaTasa and MLAs were present.” – he further added.

₹2 cr will be given to Amguri Kendriya Natya Mandir & ₹7 cr to Amguri IB. Amguri hospital will be upgraded to 100-bed hospital. Cabinet colleagues Shri @BimalBorah119 & Shri @JogenMohanAssam, Hon MPs Shri @ToponKumarGogo1 & Shri @KamakhyaTasa and MLAs were present. pic.twitter.com/wTKSpBdidL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 31, 2022

The project has been executed by Jackson Power Private Limited as solar power developer (SPD), along with the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) acting as Solar Power Park Developer (SPPD).