COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 19 new Cases; 6.05% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 19 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 6.05%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 142. While, a total of 2,28,317 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 698 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 19 samples were tested on May 30, 2022, out of which 8 samples belonged to males, while 11 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,477. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 19 positive cases.