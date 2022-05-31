Eight Northeastern Candidates Among 685 Cleared Prestigious ‘UPSC Examinations’ 

NET Web Desk

Final results for the much-awaited Union Public Services Commission or UPSC (Main) Examination 2021 has been announced on Monday, with a total of 685 candidates been recommended for the appointment.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2021 held by the UPSC in January 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in April-May, 2022; a total of 8 northeastern candidates among 685 have cleared the prestigious examination.

According to reports, two candidates from Assam have cleared the UPSC exam – Shilpa Khanikar secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 506 and Debajyoti Barman achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 639.

Two candidates from the Nagaland – Viku L Achumi and Imsennaro Walling secured AIR of 567 & 587 respectively.

Besides, Wairokpam Punshiba Singh and Makakmayum Hosni Mubarak from Manipur have also cleared the exam with 238, and 575 ranks, respectively.

Ankur Das from Meghalaya have secured the 52nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021. Tenzin Chonzom from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh has also cleared UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021.

As per the results list declared on May 30, Shruti Sharma has secured all India Rank 1.

Candidates can check their respective results at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on October 10, 2021, and the results of the examination were released on October 29. The main examination was conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022, and the results were declared on March 17, 2022. This Interview was the last round of the examination which began on April 5 and concluded on May 26.