Ensure VIP Convoy’s Movement Doesn’t Cause Inconvenience To General Public : Tripura CM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 31, 2022 : The Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha on Monday evening significantly advised the traffic police to make sure that movement of VIP convoy doesn’t cause any inconvenience to the general public.

Earlier, the second Chief Minister of Tripura Sukhamoy Sengupta adopted this culture.

Taking it to social media handle, Dr Saha posted “The state government is sincere towards the overall benefit of the people of the state in the movement of vehicles including pedestrians. In order to move in an orderly and well-regulated manner, the comfort of the people must be given priority. The traffic police on-duty have been asked to keep a close watch and ensure that the public does not face any unnecessary harassment or difficult situation during the movement of the VIP convoy.”

In contrast to the former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who used to keep public and commuters halted on roads for his own convenience, the present Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha view regarding movement of VIP convoy is completely different.

This statement of Dr Saha in social media had received immense response and was shared by many hundreds in the last couple of hours.