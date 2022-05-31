Large Stockpile Of Narcotics Confiscated From Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department have issued an order and mentioned that substantial quantities of Heroin have recently been seized from several parts of the state.

Between May 22-28, the department seized 88.030 grams of heroin from 5 different localities of Serchhipn district; while 38.680 grams of Heroin were seized at two different locations within Lunglei district.

Meanwhile, the department have also seized 13.620 grams of Heroin from Siaha district.

The Excise & Narcotics Department on Sunday confiscated 262 grams of Heroin from the possessions of three people – Vanneihmawii (22) d/o Engliana (L) R/O Phunchawng Mel 7; Lalthazuala (26) s/o H. Lalrinawma R/O Champhai Vengthar and C. lalrinliana (29) s/o Piangchungnunga R/O Phunchawng.

The apprehended individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Several drug seizures have recently been reported across various districts of Mizoram. The Excise & Narcotics Department has issued a clarion call to the general public, church and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to assist in the control of the drug influx into the state.