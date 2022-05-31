Manipur : Ministerial Delegation Visits Chandel District; Inspect Numerous Infrastructure Development Projects

NET Web Desk

A team of Manipur cabinet ministers, including the Minister of Works, Sports & Youth Affairs – Konthoujam Govindas Singh; Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Cooperation – Nemcha Kipgen on Monday inspected numerous infrastructural developments undertaken by the state administration at Chandel District.

The Ministerial delegation inspected the ongoing construction of a Cold Storage Unit in Chadonkhong, as well as the proposed site for an Industrial Estate Workshed in Salemthar and the ongoing erection of several bridges.

Meanwhile, Nemcha urged citizens from Chandel District to collectively promote their goods by leveraging facilities, such as – Industrial Estate, Cold storage unit.