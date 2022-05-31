Meghalaya : Heavy Vehicle Movement Prohibited Along Umiam Bridge

NET Web Desk

The District Magistrate (DM) of Ri-Bhoi has issued an order under Section 144 CrPC limiting the load-bearing capacity of goods-laden trucks crossing the Umiam Bridge to a maximum of ten metric tonnes.

According to a press release issued on May 30, the decision has been undertaken to ensure the safety of Umiam Bridge.

Besides, the plying of two heavy vehicles simultaneously over the Umiam bridge has also been prohibited.

This is in accordance with a Meghalaya High Court order that stipulates, “the state government shall promptly limit the flow of traffic along the bridge.”

It further directed the administration to undertake strict measures for ensuring that traffic is controlled at both ends and that the flow is not impeded; and too many vehicles don’t utilize the bridge at the same time, especially given the overall weight dispersed across it.