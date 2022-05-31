Meghalaya : Old-Bus Converted Into Library; Driving Positive Action Through Diverse Books 

An old bus in Meghalaya has been transformed into a library, incorporating school-related infrastructures – a commendable endeavour to inculcate the habit of reading books.

It aims to highlight the profound impact of books on a child’s mental health, academic abilities & thinking processes, thereby widening their imagination process and improving cognitive skills. It strives to make books/reading materials easily accessible to folks, driving positive action and change, thereby engaging in community development.

As part of the initiative, an old bus has been developed, painted and converted into a library at Tura Government College. The space fills the shelves with diverse reads like – novels, magazines, story books, educational, departmental publications, dictionaries, pamphlets, and many others.