Meghalaya : “Training Programme” – Ensuring Prompt Response During Natural Disasters; Kicks-Off In Shillong 

NET Web Desk

The training programme on “Long Term Recovery and Reconstruction Strategies” kicked-off on Monday – an initiative to train resource personnel and allowing them to collaborate in the event of a disaster through an effective disaster preparedness plan.

Organized by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in collaboration with Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) at Shillong, the 5-days long training programme will culminate on June 3.

The training programme was coordinated by Ms. Yogita Garbyal, Young Professional, NDIM and Mr. Surajit Bordoloi, Senior Consultant under the patronship of Shri Taj Hassan, IPS, Executive Director and Smti R. Lyngdoh, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

It has been inaugurated by the Secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management Department – E. Kharmalki, IAS, with approximately 60 people in attendance.

The MCS Executive Director of MSDMA extended heartiest gratitude towards dignitaries and participants; encouraging them to actively participate in this training programme.

Meanwhile, the Associate Professor of NIDM discussed about long-term rehabilitation and restoration strategies.

He also emphasized on measures that must be followed, if an earthquake strikes Meghalaya.

On an optimistic note, he urged the attendees to turn this training session into an opportunity so that the system can go forward.