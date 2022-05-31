Mizoram : Foreign-Origin Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 90 Lakhs Confiscated From Champhai; 1 Detained  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against smuggling contrabands, the Serchhip Battalion of 8 Assam Rifles today recovered ‘Foreign Origin Cigarettes’ worth of Rs 91 lakhs from Zokhawthar in Champhai district, along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces have confiscated around 70 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes from the concerned region.

According to reports, the Customs Department of Champhai district seized the contraband items and detained one individual for further legal proceedings.

Its worthy to note that continued smuggling of cigarettes from other countries, as well as other illegal commodities, is a big source of concern for Mizoram, particularly along the India-Myanmar border.