Mizoram Government To Declare ASF Outbreak As “State Disaster” : AH&VS Minister – Dr K Beichhua

NET Web Desk

The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) minister of Mizoram – Dr K Beichhua today asserted that state administration will soon declare the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has killed more than 37,000 swines, as ‘state disaster’.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga has agreed to designate the outbreak as a state catastrophe.

According to PTI report, a notification proclaiming the ASF outbreak will soon be published.

According to the data released by the AH&VS Department on May 25, over 37,000 pigs have died since March 2021, resulting in huge financial losses.

During the specified timeframe, at least 14,174 pigs were culled to prevent the infection from further escalation.

The state administration has already received funding to compensate farmers for their culled pigs; Beichhua added.