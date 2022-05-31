Sikkim : Judgement Regarding Forged COI Case Likely To Be Announced Within Few Days

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The judgement associated with an alleged fraudulent Certificate Of Identification (COI) case has been reserved and expected to announced within a few days; informed the petitioner – Nim Pintso Bhutia.

Speaking with Echo of India, Bhutia stated that “we have filed a complaint against one Bhim Bdr Kami who had fraudulently procured the COI of my family members; based on fake COI claiming to be descendants of LT. Gumaney Kami. However, on December 17, 2019, the said COI of Bhim Bdr. Kami and his family members was revoked by the court of Additional District Magistrate Gangtok, East Sikkim, but they appealed to the Sikkim High Court, where I am also a respondent, and we are hopeful that the Court will issue its decision soon.”

Later, Mr. Bhutia and others marched towards the Urban Development Department (UDD) headquarters to attend a demonstration led by Lakpa Sherpa of Lal Bazaar against forged COI.

The demonstrators wanted to revoke Take Bahadur Chettri’s trade licence because he was still in business.

Former Minister Bhutia and local residents gathered outside the UDD headquarters, and demanded that the Fake Trade license be withdrawn.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Secretary of UDD – MT Sherpa stated “They received the application for trade licence cancellation about 25 days ago, and the Department has already begun an inquiry from our side. Law will take its course, and if he is found guilty after investigation, we will take strict action. We are prepared to revoke the licence as well, but we are now examining the case and want to give the accused sufficient time to defend himself, so we will conduct a fair investigation rather than a trial”.