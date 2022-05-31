Sikkim Recognized As World’s First Organic State By ‘World Book Of Records London’ 

NET Web Desk

Sikkim has become the first state in the world to implement 100 percent organic policy, thus eliminating the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides – a transformation that has benefited over 66,000 farming households.

In order to honour the state administration and people’s unrelenting efforts, this policy has been acknowledged as the “World’s First Organic State” by the World Book of Records during a historic ceremony held recently in Gangtok.

The Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad has received the citation as the ‘first Organic State in the World’ and ‘Crime Free State’ with the best governance.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of WBR – Dr. Diwakar Sukul and MP Virendra Sharma, British Parliament congratulated the Governor and the state for this coveted achievement.

Its worthy to note that World Book of Records London, is an organization that catalogues and authenticates extraordinary records from across the world. It has a worldwide network that allows it to work from any location on the globe.

It honours people and places who have made remarkable contributions to mankind and worldwide peace; and highlights the potential of skill and capabilities.