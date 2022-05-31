Tripura Bye-Elections : CPI-M Candidate – Anjan Das Submits Nomination Paper

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 31, 2022 : A day after Left Front committee of Tripura announced the names of their candidates in four assembly constituencies for the ensuing by-election, 46-Surma (SC-Reserved) seat’s CPI-M candidate Anjan Das on Tuesday submitted his nomination paper to the returning officer (RO) cum SDM of Kamalpur sub-division Abhijit Chakraborty.

During the submission of nomination papers, the CPI-M candidate was accompanied by CPI-M Dhalai district secretary Pankaj Chakraborty, state secretariat members Ranabijoy Datta and Prankumar Das.

Prior to the submission, CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury addressed a gathering in front of the party’s sub-divisional office at Kamalpur as the chief orator. In his speech, Chowdhury asked the workers and supporters of CPIM to build up resistance if any kind of attack is being constituted by the ruling BJP in the coming days. He said “The by-election is the golden opportunity for the people of the state who were inhumanly tortured, humiliated and victimised during the last four years of misrule of BJP. The day of 23rd June would be scripted as the beginning of the end of BJP for the interest of 40 lakhs people in Tripura”.

Taking a jibe on the former Chief Minister, CPI-M state secretary said “MLA Biplab Kumar Deb has to leave the post for unleashing torture on the people in last four years and for ruining Tripura. People failed to exercise their democratic rights in any election under Deb’s regime. The opposition political parties could not fight in any election. Exploiting the unemployment of some youths, the ruling party leaders turned them into hooligans. Democracy is raped and molested here whereas the Constitution is graved.”

“This sin and injustice made the BJP leadership to oust Biplab Deb from CM. It resulted in three MLAs leaving the party. The person who claimed to be the CM till 2047 is submerged into the water of Katakhal (a rivulet flowing in Agartala city) by his central leadership. But mere changing of the Chief Minister would not fool the people again. The grudge of people has made the voters decide to oust the BJP-led government from power in the next assembly election. And the beginning would be marked on the 23rd of June”, he added.