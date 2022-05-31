Tripura : CEO Issues Notice To CM – Dr Manik Saha’s Private Secretary; Demands Response Over MCC Violation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Tripura on Sunday issued a show cause notice to Goutam Chakraborty, PPS (Principal Private Secretary) of the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha seeking reply within the next three days.

This notice has been served after a day when Tripura’s CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury filed a complaint against Chief Minister Dr Saha for violating Model Code of Conduct in the poll bound state, on Sunday (May 29).

The notice undersigned by the Additional Chief Electoral Officer Usha Jen Mog mentioned “After announcement of the bye-election, Model Code of Conduct is in force in the constituency area that area comprised in 6-Agartala assembly constituency and 8-Town Bardowali of West Tripura District and whole part of the Districts of North Tripura and Dhalai for Bye-election in 57-Jubarajnagar AC & 46-Surma (SC) AC respectively.”

“Whereas, Jitendra Chowdhury, Secretary, CPI (M), Tripura State Committee has raised a complaint on May 28 citing violation of Model Code of Conduct by the Chief Minister, Tripura by using government transportation and combining official work with electioneering works during his visit to North Tripura District and Dhalai District with enclosing a tour programme issued by Goutam Chakraborty, Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Chief Minister”, the notice reads.

Additional CEO further stated “As per ECI Instructions contained in Chapter VII of Manual on Model Code of Conduct that no Ministers belonging whether to Central or State Government, shall combine in any manner their official tours with election work after the announcement of the bye-elections and the Ministers are entitled to use their official vehicles in their headquarters from their place of residence to their office for official work provided that such commuting is not combined with any electioneering or any political activity which would include a visit to party office even if it were en-route.”

“Now, Goutam Chakraborty, PPS to Chief Minister, Tripura is hereby asked to submit a reply regarding complaint within 3 (three) days from the date of receipt of this Notice”, the notice added.