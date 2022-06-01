38 Custodial Deaths Recorded In Meghalaya Since 2012 : Meghalaya Government To HC 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government informed the High Court that 38 custodial deaths were recorded in the state since 2012.

Besides, the state administration has also submitted a new affidavit through the Inspector General of Prisons, indicating that the affidavit of April 28, 2022, has brought on record the entire list of individuals who have died in detention across Meghalaya since 2012.

The affidavit observed that state government has sent notices to the heirs of 38 persons who have suffered custodial death in Meghalaya.

The court stated in its decision that the ASG, who has been appointed as Amicus Curiae, has raised certain anomalies in the numbers previously supplied by the state, and that there does not appear to be any further input regarding more fatalities in detention over the relevant time period.

It has directed the state to place advertisements across selected newspapers published in Shillong, Tura, and Nongstoin, asking for information on custodial deaths, in addition to the 38 that the state has identified.

“Anyone having confirmed information on any other custodial death in the State, other than the 38 specified by the State, from 2012 onwards, may write to the Court with supporting papers or even attend before this Bench with all particulars in support,” the court added.