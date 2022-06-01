Arunachal Pradesh : CM Khandu Exhorts Civil Service Officials; Directs Shedding-Off “Babu” Image 

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today exhorted officers of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) to shed-off their ‘babu’ reputation of civil servants and emerge as ‘agents of change’.

Addressing the one-day conference of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (APCSOA) he said, “The essential necessity for bringing transformation to our state is to shift our perspective and think like ‘Leaders’ rather than ‘Managers’. Let’s put this into practice.”

Khandu described state government officials as an elite class in Arunachal Pradesh society who must graciously face the hardships of serving in distant and far-flung locations around the state.

“Challenges and growth are lifelong endeavours. As soon as you address one problem, another appears. Take it in stride and never give up in the face of adversities.” – he advised.

The administrative management of Arunachal Pradesh, which is made up of several tribes, can be tough at times.

Khandu agreed that civil officials must go above and beyond their formal responsibilities in order to put government projects and initiatives into action.

“Wherever you are stationed, you must make every effort to foster a sense of belonging to Arunachal among everyone you interact with. There would be no turning back once every Arunachal citizen has a pan-Arunachal consciousness,” he assured.

Khandu urged civil officials to take advantage of any capacity-building programmes devised by the state government from time to time in order to equip themselves with technological know-how and administrative abilities.

“APCS officials from the 2020 batch were recently trained at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie” (LBSNAA). They were then educated at Faridabad’s Arun Jaitley Institute of Financial Management, IIM Shillong, and Guwahati’s North East Judicial Officers Training Institute. Such capacity-building activities are required at all levels and cadres,” – he stated.

Khandu also informed about the Satellite Centre of IIM Shillong established at Tawang and the recent training program held there for all Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

“We are only policy makers. After making the policies we hand them over to the bureaucracy for execution. The role and importance of civil servants is therefore paramount,” he observed.

Taking to Twitter, CM Khandu wrote “Be the leaders of change rather than only being a civil servant! It was so heartening to interact with young and dynamic officers at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association (APCSOA) Conference 2022 in Itanagar today. My good wishes to them”