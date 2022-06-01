Assam : Large Stockpile Of Narcotics Confiscated From Dhubri Railway Station; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Police has confiscated a large stockpile of narcotics from Dhubri Railway station in Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, the massive consignment incorporating of 140 bottles of Roscof Cough Syrup, 4500 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus and 200 capsules has been recovered from Siliguri-Dhubri Demo Express train.

A team of Dhubri police also nabbed a suspected person after the Demo express reached Dhubri Railway Station and recovered a large number of addictive illegal narcotics from his possession.

Identified as Ratul Hussain, the accused is a resident of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the offender under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigation into the matter is underway.