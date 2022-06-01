Fantasy Sports : Discover Its Strength Among Young Fans

Because fantasy sports are considered a game of skill rather than chance, Indian courts have ruled in favor of online fantasy platforms, opening the path for widespread acceptability and popularity.

There has been much discussion over the magnitude of India’s sport business, both online casinos and online bookmakers , whether online or underground. It is in the billions, to say the least, with gamblers seeking new methods to satisfy their gambling cravings, whether ‘directly’ on sports or through fantasy games. However, the psychology of these Indian gamblers – how they approach the entire domain of online gambling – has received little attention. What are their likes and dislikes? We hope to throw some light on the subject in this article.

Indians Love Playing Games

According to one survey, up to 25% of individuals in India agree with the statement “I love betting.” This is significant given that India is still considered an emerging and gray market due to the ambiguity surrounding the legal status of online sports betting and online gambling. However, it is worth noting that the proportion is still larger than in regulated, established markets such as the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, and France. Another subcategory arises from this: 29 percent of Indian adults who enjoy betting are interested in generating money through fantasy sports.

When we think about it, it’s not a tremendous surprise. Over the last several years, the fantasy sports industry in India has risen dramatically, with platforms and companies gradually overtaking traditional betting patterns. Another significant benefit has been its legal acceptance by the Indian justice system. Because fantasy sports are considered a game of skill rather than chance, Indian courts have ruled in favor of online fantasy sports platforms , opening the path for widespread acceptability and popularity.

Having said that, regular sports betting is still widely practiced in India. Punters may go to any Indian betting site, put bets on their favorite sporting events, and earn. To put things in context, gaming income in India in 2018 exceeded $130 billion.

What drives the huge interest in gambling?

To suggest that internet betting in India is mostly influenced by cultural perceptions would be an understatement. The negative connotations linked with sports betting frequently give it a poor name. Unregulated money flows, loss of tax revenue for the government, corruption in sports, financial ramifications for bettors, and gambling addiction and its psychological consequences are only a few of them.

However, what motivates individuals to wager in India is the desire to gain more out of sports. The majority of sports fans feel that the essence of real-money gaming is growing closer to an immersive, all-around media and sports experience. In other words, sports fans want more of it, and if it makes them money in the process, which is a satisfactory consequence. As a result, some people prefer fantasy sports, while others prefer real betting.

Whatever the situation may be, individuals want to leverage their knowledge of sports and analytical abilities to make money off of it, even though Indian regulations clearly distinguish between the two as a game of skill and a game of chance.

Final thoughts

From a commercial standpoint, India’s developing betting industry holds a lot of promise, but it also provides a fascinating insight into how the market works. While consumers like betting online, an increasing number of people prefer fantasy platforms to regular betting routes.