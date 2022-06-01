Japanese Delegation Visits Nagaland; Discusses Measures To Transport Remains Of Fallen Soldiers During World War-II

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A team of officials from the Japan Embassy and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) today called-upon the Nagaland Chief Secretary – J. Alam, IAS to discuss various ongoing developmental projects across the state.

During the discussion held in Kohima, Alam assured all necessary assistance as required by the visiting delegations in implementing various developmental projects in the State.

The projects discussed in the meeting included – Smart City Kohima, Medical College Kohima, the establishment of Eco Park, plastic waste management, water harvesting, plantation of trees, disaster management, and promoting better road connectivity.

Meanwhile, the visiting delegations urged the state government of lifting certain restrictions to facilitate transportation of the mortal remains of Japanese soldiers.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) mission is to promote international cooperation by assisting in the development of economies and societies, as well as the economic stability of abroad regions.