Meghalaya : E-Proposal System – Initiative To Deliver Seamless Government Services Wins UN Award 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Enterprise Architect (MeghEA) – a commendable endeavour of the Meghalaya Government has been conferred with the prestigious UN honour – World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS) Prize at Geneva in Switzerland on Tuesday.

This e-proposal system – part of Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA), received the best project award under the category of “the role of governments in the promotion of ICTs for development”.

The Secretary General of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) – Houlin Zhao handed-over the award to Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma.

A total of 360 initiatives from different countries passed the UN jury’s test. The top 90 projects were then chosen by voters, and they were invited to the final award event in Geneva.

Meghalaya competed against initiatives from Australia, China, Argentina, and Tanzania before being named the best project in the category.

MeghEA, the state administration’s flagship initiative, is the only project from India to receive the top award this year.

“In merely two months, close to 1600 proposals have been submitted through this e-Proposal system and an amount of Rs.790 crores have been sanctioned. The transformation has led to processing in days which used to take months in the previous process,” – informed a Planning department official.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Sangma congratulated the people for winning a prestigious award in the WSIS summit and making the nation proud of Meghalaya.

He also expressed gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi for believing in Meghalaya to lead India’s first Enterprise Architecture programme.

Sangma remarked that MeghEA is all about providing citizen-centric services and reforming internal scheme processing to be as efficient as possible. He stated that the government is working to deliver digital services to citizens residing across remote hamlets.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “#Meghalaya makes India proud by winning the WSIS Award by the @UN for the Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA)- India’s 1st Enterprise Architecture Initiative at Geneva, Switzerland today. @narendramodi @AmitShah @AshwiniVaishnaw @nsitharaman @kishanreddybjp @WSISprocess”

Implemented by Meghalaya Government’s Planning Department, this system automates sanctions and administrative approvals of all the departments and directorates in Meghalaya; resulting in a state-wide delivery of integrated and seamless government services to all citizens and stakeholders.

MeghEA was initiated under the guidance of NeGD (National e-Governance Division). It is the result of a collaboration between numerous government ministries and external agencies.

The Meghalaya Government has recently submitted a proposal to the World Bank for upscaling the project.