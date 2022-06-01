Mizoram : Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Siaha District; 2 Myanmar Nationals Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against insurgency activities, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Tuesday recovered a massive stash of ammunition and weapons from Zawngling hamlet in Mizoram’s Siaha district, situated along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop in collaboration with Mizoram Police launched an operation and apprehended two Myanmar nationals in connection with the incident.

According to reports, a team of Assam Rifles team along with the representatives of Mizoram Police established a check-post on Zawngling crossing and intercepted two individuals carrying 20 rounds of 12 gauge 70mm cartridges alongwith two NX 100 Airgun.

Meanwhile, these two individuals alongwith the seized items were handed-over to Tuipang Police Station for further legal proceedings.