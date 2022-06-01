Mizoram Governor Reviews Welfare Scheme Implementations; Sponsored Under ‘Ministry Of Housing & Urban Affairs’ 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati today interacted with the senior officials from Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department and Aizawl Smart City Projects at Raj Bhavan.

The authorities made extensive presentations on various infrastructure programmes financed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), welfare scheme implementations, and progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) implementation across the state.

The main initiatives of various infrastructural programs taken by UD&PA were presented by the Secretary of UD&PA – K. Lalthawmmawia; the Programme Director of Smart City Project – Lalrotluanga highlighted the progress of important projects funded through the North Eastern Region Urban Development Programme (NERDUP) under MoHUA which were taken up by the State Investment Programme Management & Implementation Unit (SIPMIU).

Meanwhile, the Joint director of UD&PA – Zarzoenga detailed the achievements and progress of PMAY-U implementations in Mizoram.

Kambhampati expressed his gratitude towards the UD&PA and the Aizawl Smart City Projects for completing some of the most critical infrastructural enhancement works according to the projects’ designs and objectives.

He asked concerned officials and engineers to enhance their efforts to make-up for lost working seasons as a result of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the Governor emphasized that all of these projects to increase urban facilities are critical for the state to give its residents with a quality of life comparable to that found in more economically developed states.

He supported the UD&PA’s approach to implementing PMAY-U in the state in order to meet the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s request for all residents to have access to housing.