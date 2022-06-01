Nagaland : NSCN-IM Firm On Separate Flag, Constitution; Asserts Naga Political Identity Won’t Be Compromised 

NET Web Desk

Amid pressure on the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) for the resolution of “Naga political issue”, the proscribed group on Tuesday remained steadfast on its demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution – points which has stalled the long-awaited settlement.

The NSCN-IM stated that the Nagas’ political identity cannot be jeopardized for the sake of a “sweet morsel” in the guise of Naga political solution.

Addressing the emergency meeting of the NSCN-IM National Assembly at Camp Hebron on Tuesday, the chairman of the outfit – Q Tuccu asked “In the sake of a political settlement, how can we give up the Naga national flag and the Naga constitution? What is ours and determines our political identity must never be sacrificed in the name of a Naga political settlement. By submitting to pressure or temptation, we cannot become a laughingstock in front of the world.”

According to Tuccu, the NSCN is facing political exigencies that prompted it to convene this national assembly after more than seven decades of freedom struggle.

He said the NSCN had to reiterate its position because the Indian government denied to recognize the Naga national identity, which is embodied by the Naga flag and constitution.

He claimed that on August 3, 2015, the NSCN signed the historic Framework Agreement with profound political vision, taking into account the Naga people’s sovereign rights and dignity.

“When we signed the deal, we used our historical and political intuition,” he said.

Besides, the Framework Agreement, he claimed, clearly reflects the Naga people’s autonomous identity.