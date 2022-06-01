Tripura Gets First Virtual Court For Traffic E-Challan Cases; Eliminating Physical Attendance Of Litigants 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Justice of Tripura High Court today unveiled the state’s first virtual court for traffic e-challan cases.

Justice S Talapatra, Justice T Amarnath Goud, Justice Arindam Lodh, Justice SG Chottapadhyay and senior state government officials also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Justice Mohanty proclaimed the day as ‘another red letter day’, which eliminates the necessity for litigants to appear in court for paying fines.

Asserting that litigants are the centre of judiciary, the chief justice stated “Whoever we are or working in whatever category – judges, registry, and police officials – all come under the umbrella of the Constitution. Everything we do or don’t do is in the service of our country’s people.”

“I complimented Justice Talapatra for his tremendous work in building various judicial facilities under the guidance of the Supreme Court’s e-court committee,” and added that Tripura is one of the leading states in the country when it comes to offering amenities to litigants.

The action of the state government in providing full assistance to the High Court was also praised by Justice Mohanty.

Speaking at the event, Justice Talapatra urged the state government to make every effort to promote the virtual court for e-challan cases.

Besides, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Agartala has been designated as the virtual court for traffic e-challan cases.

“Anyone who violates traffic laws will be issued a challan. It will be electronically registered with the virtual court. If the violators wish to pay a fine, they can do so through any online payment method,” – informed the Deputy Registrar of High Court – Shubadip Saha.

Its worthy to note that Agartala is the second city in the northeast to use electronic challan cases, following Guwahati.