Tripura : INC – Only Viable Alternative To Fight-Out Communal Forces; Says Former Minister – Sudip Roy Barman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 01, 2022 : Former Health minister and Congress leader of Tripura, Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday claimed that Indian National Congress (INC) is the only viable alternative to fight out this communal forces (BJP) from this state and entire country.

Roy Barman reached this conclusion after joining 84 leaders from Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress of Dharmanagar sub-division in North Tripura district at the premises of Congress Bhavan here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon.

In a press conference at the Bhavan premises, Pradesh Congress leader Roy Barman said “An erratic situation is prevailing across the country and people are puzzled over whom to believe and whom not to. Congress is the only alternative party to get rid of the existing state of affairs. We don’t believe in vote-cutting politics. INC fights for the rights of all sections of people in this society.”

“Congress is the only party which announced projects and schemes for the welfare of the common masses. No other political party can initiate pro-people decisions. Regional political parties of other places in India are trying to raise their voices of implementing Delhi-based and West Bengal-based projects and schemes which is not possible here in Tripura. People were once fooled after falling in the trap of BJP, they will no longer continue doing the same mistake”, he added.

Explaining why Delhi and WB based political parties’ projects and schemes are not feasible in Tripura, Roy Barman said “The revenue earning of Tripura is merely 13-14 percent and these plans had to be borne by the state government. If these projects are implemented here in this state, then the common masses have re-enrolled under the taxation system. Already, 30 allowances of the state is implemented where a huge chunk of money is going away from the state’s treasury. In Tripura, altogether 33 allowances are implemented and among them three are borne by the central government. Hence, it’s completely next to impossible to implement other state projects here in Tripura.”

“The new leaders who have joined the Congress party today have told the party chief that they are being fooled by the leaders of other political parties. In the coming days, more joining will take place across the state. The BJP has started breaking like a house of cards. The saffron party is working with a motive of framing anti-people policies and only Congress can keep entire India together”, said former Health minister while welcoming the newcomers in the Indian National Congress.

The newcomers include 50 leaders from CPIM, 25 from BJP and 9 from TMC while they are- former Dharmanagar Nagar Panchayat chairman Chayan Bhattacharjee, TGEA central committee member Diptendu Nath, BJP leader Mamata Nath, Niranjan Nath Chowdhury, Aparna Debnath, Prasenjit Roy, Mithila Sarkar, Badrul Islam, Nalini Kanti Paul, Pradip Dey, Nilkanta Das and so on.

Being asked about the announcement of candidates’ names for the ensuing by-election, AICC secretary and Tripura in-charge Szarita Laitphlang said “The list is almost complete and sent to the party’s high command for approval. The announcement will be made soon.”