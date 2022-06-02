Assam CM Advocates Community-Wide Legal Divorce; Instead Of ‘Talaq’ 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma argued for an equitable share of property for Muslim woman, and advocated the prompt requirement for a community-wide legal divorce rather than a ‘Talaq’.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sarma remarked that “the state government stated unequivocally that no Muslim man should marry three women. Give a judicial divorce instead of a ‘Talaq’. Daughters should be given an equal portion of the property, and the wife must attain a 50 percent stake in the property.”

During the conference, Sarma also mentioned that racial discrimination against students from northeastern regions has dipped significantly, owing to PM Modi’s outreach across the region during the last few years.

“If the last 2-3 years is taken into context, PM Modi’s huge outreach along the region stood to be a major element for the sudden decline in ‘racial discrimination’ against students from northeastern region” – he added.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “Following completion of 8 glorious years in the service of nation by the Govt led by Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji, addressed the media at @BJP4Assam headquarters, Hengrabari. With his visionary leadership, Adarniya PM has repositioned India as a strong global power.”

“A new wave of growth & development has swept across NE in the past 8 years under Adarniya @narendramodi ji’s guidance. On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM for unlocking NE’s potential, making it new engine of India’s growth.” – he further added.