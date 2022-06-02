Alliance Air Launches Flight Between Dibrugarh-Tezu Route; Using Indigenously-Built Dornier 228 Aircraft

NET Web Desk

Aerial connectivity across northeastern regions attains major boost, as the Centre-run Alliance Air on Thursday launched a flight between Dibrugarh in Assam and Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh using its Dornier 228 aircraft.

According to an official statement issued by the airline, this 17-seater indigenously-built aircraft will operate the flights from Dibrugarh-Tezu route for three times per week.

The duration of the flight will be of 35 minutes, it said.

“Flight 9I405 will depart from Dibrugarh at 0825 hrs and arrive in Tezu at 0900 hrs. Flight 9I406 will depart from Tezu at 0920 hrs and arrive in Dibrugarh at 1000 hrs. An all-inclusive one-way fare will start at Rs 1,090,” – mentioned the statement.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu extended heartfelt gratitude towards the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Alliance Air for the major feat.