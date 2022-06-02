Arunachal Pradesh : CM Khandu Felicitates ‘Tug-Of-War’ Team For Clinching 2 Bronze Medals

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu today felicitated the victorious tug-of-war team for clinching two bronze medals during the recently-concluded ’35th Senior Tug-of-War National Championships’, held at Shiroda Paradise beach in Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM expressed his immense happiness on the major feat. “I am happy as Arunachal Pradesh team has won two bronze medals in the 35th Senior Tug-of-War National Championships, held at Shiroda Paradise beach in Maharashtra. Pleased to have met the winning team members & listen to their experiences. My best wishes” – he wrote.

The state won gold in both the catch weight and men’s 560 kg weight categories, defeating Gujarat and Maharashtra by identical 2-0 scores.

After defeating Andhra Pradesh 2-0 in the quarterfinals, the men’s team advanced to the semifinals. However, it lost to Punjab in the semifinals.

In the men’s 580 kg division, Arunachal lost four matches and drew one, crashing out of the championships.

Meanwhile, the 600 kg mix team bowed out of the championships after winning one, drawing one, and losing two matches.

The women’s team, who competed in the 480 kg division, was also eliminated from the competition. This team won one match, drew one, and lost two matches.