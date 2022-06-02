Assam : Arunachal Girl Sexually-Assaulted In Guwahati; Offender Held 

NET Web Desk

A 27-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh was held for sexually assaulting a woman along Guwahati’s Hengerabari area on Wednesday.

Identified as – Tenzin Dargey Kee, the offender is claimed to have forced his way into the woman’s rented apartment and raped her twice.

The shocking incident occurred in Rupkonwar path near Downtown area at around 11 AM on Wednesday.

The victim woman, who also hails from Arunachal Pradesh, reportedly lived alone in her rented apartment.

Following the incident, the offender has been apprehended from Surujnagar in 6th mile area on Wednesday midnight.

Meanwhile, the offender has been boked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and the victim has been sent for medical examination.