Assam Minister – Atul Bora Expresses Concern Over Animal Husbandry Challenges; Seeks Centre’s Help For Prompt Action 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Minister for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS), and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President – Atul Bora urged the central administration to extend all possible assistance to the concerned department, in order to avert forthcoming challenges.

During his interaction with the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying – Parshottam Rupala, Bora reiterated on numerous obstacles pertaining across his ministry.

Addressing the mediapersons, Bora mentioned that the Union Minister has assured all possible assistance in this direction.

“I have met Union Minister Parshottam Rupala and discussed various issues. Animal Husbandry and Veterinary is one of the oldest department of the state and it has many challenges before it to overcome. I have requested the centre for assistance to overcome these challenges,” – he remarked.

Meanwhile, Bora also called-upon the Union Agriculture Secretary – Manoj Ahuja and Joint Secretary – Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda in New Delhi on Wednesday; and discussed implementation status of centrally-sponsored schemes across the northeastern state, timely release of funds, among other important issues.