CPI-M Compares Tripura’s Situation With Sri Lanka Crisis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 02, 2022 : Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Choudhury on Thursday warned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party not to cross its limits unless the situation of this state may deteriorate as worse as the Sri Lankan crisis.

Choudhury made this remarks while addressing a press conference at CPI-M state headquarters here in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon and said “The support base of the ruling BJP is eroding across the state in a fast pace and that is why the ruling party-backed hooligans are terrorizing common people in scattered locations of Tripura.”

“The law and order situation is alarming across the state. We don’t want to develop a worse situation like what had happened in Sri Lanka. If the pre-planned terror, attacks and violence continue to take place, Sri Lankan crisis may arise at any time”, he added.

Citing several incidents of violence in different locations across the state in the past one week, he alleged “BJP-backed hooligans, especially known as ‘Bike Bahini’ had been harassing common people significantly those who are supporting opposition CPI-M, attacking at their houses. On May 27 last, a CPI-M local leader Dilip Nama family faced attack in Salema area under Dhalai district. On May 29 last, a statue of opposition party leader Arun Deb who was murdered during previous coalition government regime was vandalized in Mohanpur sub-division under West Tripura district.”

“On May 30 last, CPI-M MLA Ratan Bhowmik was attacked at Udaipur in Gomati district. On May 31, about a 100 of hooligans continued violence and attacks from 9 AM to 2 PM at different areas under Mohanpur assembly constituency. On the same day, CPIM candidate Anjan Das filed nomination papers and in the night, ruling party-backed goons staged attacks at CPIM supporters’ houses in Surma assembly constituency under Dhalai district”, he added.

Choudhury said “On Wednesday last, BJP miscreants carried out a lethal attack on a CPI(M) procession having police permission at Radhanagar, Belonia. This attack was made with the abetment of a section of police. Eight CPIM leaders and workers were injured and 2 grievously injured were referred to GB Panth Hospital.”

When asked about the CM Dr Manik Saha’s warning to BJP karyakartas, CPIM state secretary said “Being the Chief Minister of the state, he is the custodial head of the law and order. He should prove it. However, he is still the party chief. But here it is seen that the ‘Double Engine’ is completely defunct as neither the BJP-backed miscreants under control nor the police administration are free to take actions.”