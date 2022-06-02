Hmar Community CSOs Felicitate Manipur CM; Extends Support To ‘War-On-Drugs’ Campaign 

NET Web Desk

Various leaders and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of Hmar community, led by Tipaimukh legislator – Ngursanglur Sanate, today felicitated the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, expressing their faith in his leadership.

Meanwhile, the Hmar Inpuii, Hmar Women’s Association, Hmar Students’ Association, and Hmar Artistes Association, among others, also submitted a “letter of gratitude” to demonstrate the community’s faith in his leadership.

The CSOs and leaders has pledged its support towards the ‘War on Drugs 2.0’ campaign – an initiative to curb poppy production along the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “It was a pleasure meeting the CSOs of the Hmar community, who came to felicitate me on becoming the CM for the second term. I am also glad that they have come together to support the War On Drugs campaign & declared to ban poppy cultivation in Hmar inhabited areas.”

Its worthy to note that recently, the Poumai Community – second largest Naga tribe has designated the Poumai-inhabited territories as a ‘drug/poppy cultivation free zone’; as part of the state government’s War-On-Drugs campaign.

This is also the first time that the entire community has come-out in favour of the fight against the drug menace across the state.