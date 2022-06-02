Manipur : Susceptible Banks Of Iril River Examined; Desiltation Operations To Commence After Monsoon Season 

NET Web Desk

Manipur’s Water Resource and Relief & Disaster Management Minister – Awangbow Newmai today examined the susceptible river banks of Iril river and its tributaries, namely – Guru Pat stream and Yaralpat stream.

Newmai was accompanied by the Kshetrigao legislator – Sheikh Noorul Hassan.

The Ministerial team underlined the streams’ vital locations, which could result in grave consequences during monsoon seasons.

In addition, the current state of streams between Yaralpat and Guru Pat, a distance of approximately 5.5 kilometres, was analysed. Following the monsoon season, the Ministry has consented to begin desiltation operations.

Addressing the mediapersons, Awangbow remarked that field study and expertise on soil condition is required to find a permanent solution for preventing flood crisis and soil erosion during the rainy season.

The Department would submit a DPR to the appropriate Ministry in order to find a lasting solution for the impacted regions; informed Newmai.