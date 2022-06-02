Meghalaya : Mawlyngot Hamlet Adopts Reforestation Project To Combat Soil Erosion 

NET Web Desk

The scenic Mawlyngot hamlet along Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, almost 45 kilometres away from Shillong, has adopted an afforestation scheme to prevent soil erosions – a disaster which reduces soil fertility; thereby negatively affecting crop yields.

Despite the utmost necessity of wood, villagers have learnt the process of safeguarding trees to prevent the natural catastrophe; informed the Secretary of Community-led Landscape Management Project (CLLMP)’s Village Natural Resource Management Committee (VNRMC) – Yeomanly Mynsong.

According to The Meghalayan report, the project has approved Rs 3 lakhs for 10,000 cherry blossom tree, bay berry, and other tree saplings.

Its worthy to note that the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) – an SPV under the Planning Department of the Government of Meghalaya, is implementing the CLLMP, which is sponsored by the World Bank.

On the other hand, the Wahktieh check-dam has benefited the community, because it distributes water to 60 households under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) initiative.

He elaborated that the village’s executive committee erected a check-dam under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, to address the issue of water scarcity.

The executive committee, on the other hand, determined that the check-dam was not sufficiently powerful and requested for prompt improvement under the CLLMP project.

“With its help, we were able to lay a solid foundation,” he said, pointing to the PHE’s Mawphlang Division pump house, which receives water via JJM pipelines.