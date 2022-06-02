Meghalaya : Unclaimed Dead Bodies Lying In ‘Shillong Civil Hospital Morgue’ 

NET Web Desk

The Joint Director of Health Services (SS) in Shillong’s Civil Hospital has informed that numerous unclaimed dead bodies are currently lying in ‘Shillong Civil Hospital Morgue’.

According to official statement, an unknown male patient, aged 70 years, address : Anjali near Taxi stand (brought by 108) was admitted in Male Medical Ward, Bed No. 1, Civil Hospital, Shillong on 27.05.2021 at 9:32 PM. The person expired on 31.05.2021 at 6:40 AM.

Another male patient named Rishan Kharbuki, aged 35 years, C/o Upper Shillong was admitted in Male Medical Ward-I, Bed No. 30 on 03.12.2021 at 3:09 PM. The person expired on 03.12.2021 at 9:00 PM.

The male patient, identified as – Ajay Narayan, aged 32 years, C/o MIMHANS, Lawmali, Shillong was admitted in Male Medical Ward-I, Bed No. 30 on 05.12.2021 at 12:01 PM. The person expired on 05.12.2021 at 7:45 PM.

Another male patient named Bishnu Bengali, aged 67 years, C/o PAB, Civil Hospital, Shillong was admitted in Male Medical Ward-I, Bed No.11 on 18.12.2021 at 12:04 PM. The person expired on 19.12.2021 at 11:05 AM.

Since the above mentioned dead bodies are now in a decomposed state, the Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Civil Hospital, Shillong has requested all concerned relatives, etc., to collect the dead bodies from the Shillong Civil Hospital Morgue within 3 days failing of which the dead bodies will be sent for disposal by the Shillong Municipal Board.