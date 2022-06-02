“Racial Discrimination” Against Northeastern Pupils Lessened; Through Immense Outreach By PM Modi : Assam CM 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that racial discrimination against students from northeastern regions has dipped significantly, owing to PM Modi’s outreach across the region during the last few years.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sarma stated that such discrimination against the pupils has “gone down to a huge extent”.

“If the last 2-3 years is taken into context, PM Modi’s huge outreach along the region stood to be a major element for the sudden decline in ‘racial discrimination’ against students from northeastern region”.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “Following completion of 8 glorious years in the service of nation by the Govt led by Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji, addressed the media at @BJP4Assam headquarters, Hengrabari. With his visionary leadership, Adarniya PM has repositioned India as a strong global power.”

“A new wave of growth & development has swept across NE in the past 8 years under Adarniya @narendramodi ji’s guidance. On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM for unlocking NE’s potential, making it new engine of India’s growth.” – he further added.