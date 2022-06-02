Sikkim : SNS Labels Corruption Allegation Worth Of Rs 47 Lakhs Against Chief Secretary – SC Gupta 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) has labelled a serious corruption allegation of worth Rs 47 lakh against Chief Secretary – SC Gupta on the basis of CAG report; demanding the prompt interference of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, the non-political organization is likely to file a complaint in State Vigilance Department on June 3; regarding the concerned matter.

Addressing a press conference, the Spokesperson and General Secretary of SNS – Passang Sherpa remarked that “the group is dedicated to improve Sikkimese society. Meanwhile, allegations of questionable financial transactions and disaster management fund manipulation involving Sikkim CS – Suresh Chandra Gupta have surfaced in the public realm. As a result, it should be brought to your attention as soon as possible so that required action can be taken.”

“Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta, Chief Secretary to the Government of Sikkim had received a sum of Rs. 4750000/- (Rupees Forty Seven Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) from a proprietorship firm called ANALYST on five different dates. All the cheques are carefully being issued and deposited on different dates to avoid tracking of transactions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2005,” – Sherpa further mentioned.

“A sum of Rs. 384400000/- (Rupees Thirty Eight Crore and Forty Four Lakhs) from the Disaster Management Fund was illegally diverted in pretext of purchasing rice, pulses, cooking oil, potatoes, and onions during Covid Pandemic, based on a notification issued by Chief Secretary Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta himself. However, the above items were neither brought nor distributed to the public,” – shared the SNS spokesperson.

Passang Sherpa further added that “now the ball is in government’s court, and we are hopeful that they will take appropriate measures. We also want to stress that if we’re wrong, we should be imprisoned, and if it’s true, the government should suspend him.”