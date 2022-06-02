Sikkim To Adopt Odd-Even Vehicle Formula Along “Gangtok Municipal Area” From June 6 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Government is implementing “odd-even” traffic system for movement of private vehicles within the Gangtok Municipal area from June 6. Essential services, two-wheelers, private vehicles registered outside Sikkim and media vehicles will be exempted from the purview.

The restriction does not apply on Saturdays, Sundays and on government holidays.

According to a notification issued by the state government, only vehicles ending with odd-digit registration number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) shall be permitted from 09:30 hrs to 1700 hrs on odd dates of the month across the region.

“Only vehicles having registration number ending with even digit (0,2,4,6,8) shall be permitted from 09:30 hrs to 17:00 hrs on even dates of the month within the Municipal Areas of Gangtok. However, vehicles belonging to the emergency services are exempted from the above restrictions.” – informed the press release.

“Verification of such vehicles whether on emergency duty or not, shall be done by police officers on the spot.” – the release further reads.