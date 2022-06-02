Snapping Rights Of Government Officials Might Impact Sikkim’s Progress : Political Organization – Reform Call 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A Sikkim-based political organization – Reform Call slammed the state government for prohibiting government employees from holding executive positions along organizations/associations, describing it as “an effort similar to one made by the previous government to restrict the involvement of any government employees, which had to be withdrawn soon after it was issued”.

According to a press release issued by the organization, “Non- Governmental Organizations/associations play a pivotal role in the holistic development of our society. Every citizen of this country has basic rights, including – right to participate in the growth; thereby strengthening the community. In a state like Sikkim, where the state government is the largest employer the impact of this law would we felt more strongly, as it would prevent them from contributing towards the well-being of the society”.

Reform Call believes that state government personnel are an important element of society, and that excluding them from any organization would be counterproductive to the state’s progress.

“We believe that government personnel have the right to participate in any groups and, maybe, even the freedom to communicate their political opinions and concerns without fear of reprisal,” the official statement stated.

“Therefore, we strongly demand that state administration withdraws the May 21, 2022 notification at the earliest.” – it added.