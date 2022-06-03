ASF Continues Unabated Across Nagaland; Advisory Issued For Immediate Vaccination Of Pigs 

NET Web Desk

Nagaland has been engulfed with scare of African Swine Fever (ASF) infections – a highly contagious haemorrhagic illness of domestic and wild pigs, which has been intermittent along the Northeastern Indian regions.

As the ASF is epidemic across the northeastern state of Nagaland, the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department has advised the swine herds to get their pigs (preferably breeding stock) inoculated against Classical Swine Fever as a preventative measure, prior to the onset of monsoon season from the nearest Veterinary Institutes.

In addition, for the years 2021-22, all Chief Veterinary Officers have been instructed to collect vaccines from the Directorate Office during working hours.

According to DIPR report, inoculation may be done in a “ring” or “cluster” configuration, based on the “occurrence and epidemiology” pattern of the disease in each district.

Border areas and stock routes, on the other hand, require special attention.

Its worthy to note that the AH&VS Department recently alerted the general public and swineherds that occurrence of African Swine Fever (ASF) continues unabated, with fresh cases reported from Tuli Block under Mokokchung District & Tizit Block under Mon District.

“The current epidemic pattern indicates that the disease is penetrating and spreading across the state, implying that the advisory issued is not properly followed by all stakeholders.” – an official statement mentioned.

Besides, the “Acute Form” of this disease has been identified at this point, and the department has expressed concern on its rapid spread.