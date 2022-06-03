Assam : Drugs Worth Over 16 Kgs Confiscated From Baihata Chariali; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Police on Thursday apprehended two offenders and confiscated a massive stockpile of narcotics from his possession.

Based on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched by Kamrup Police in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati at Baihata Chariali, resulting in the narco haul.

The security forces seized 16.77 kgs of illegal Morphine, concealed within a gypsy. These narcotics were transported from Dimapur to Guwahati Paltan bazar.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “#AssamAgainstDrugs In a joint op led by @KamrupPolice & NCB Guwahati at Baihata Chariali today, 16.77 kg banned Morphine hidden inside a gypsy has been seized. The drug was being transported from Dimapur to Ghy Paltan bazar. Two accused have been apprehended. Kudos @assampolice”